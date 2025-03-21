Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Youth ambassadors participate in mangrove planting initiative

0
SHARES
17
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A group of passionate youth ambassadors, alongside Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, participated in a mangrove planting initiative at Bonefish Park in New Providence on Friday morning in commemoration of Forestry Day.

The youth ambassadors, who were visibly enthusiastic about the undertaking, noted that they understood the gravity of their actions; by planting mangroves, they are not only contributing to local conservation efforts, but they are also taking a stand against the global climate crisis which threatens the planet’s future.

Organizers of the event explained that the initiative is part of a broader effort aimed at combating the effects of climate change—an effort to restore and protect mangrove ecosystems that are vital toward maintaining the health of the country’s coastal areas.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture