Youth ambassadors participate in mangrove planting initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A group of passionate youth ambassadors, alongside Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, participated in a mangrove planting initiative at Bonefish Park in New Providence on Friday morning in commemoration of Forestry Day.

The youth ambassadors, who were visibly enthusiastic about the undertaking, noted that they understood the gravity of their actions; by planting mangroves, they are not only contributing to local conservation efforts, but they are also taking a stand against the global climate crisis which threatens the planet’s future.

Organizers of the event explained that the initiative is part of a broader effort aimed at combating the effects of climate change—an effort to restore and protect mangrove ecosystems that are vital toward maintaining the health of the country’s coastal areas.