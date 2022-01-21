YOUR TURN, GRAND BAHAMA: Free COVID testing expanded to nation’s second city

Program to be rolled out to Eight Mile Rock next

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Free testing on Grand Bahama is set to begin Saturday, January 22, at Christ the King, Foster B Pestaina Centre, in Freeport, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced yesterday.

In a statement, OPM said up to 200 people will be able to be tested per day.

Interested individuals can register online at https://covidtest.gov.bs.

Free testing is part of a larger government effort to reduce the impact of the new, ultra-transmissible COVID-19 variants.

Additionally, the government said it remains committed to combatting the virus by expanding vaccination and booster efforts, handing out medical-grade masks, setting stricter limits on the size of social gatherings, launching public education campaigns and expanding healthcare capacity.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said: “We are pleased to assist and partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to facilitate the rollout of the free COVID-19 testing programme on Grand Bahama.

“This initiative is the fulfillment of a promise the Davis administration made to the Bahamian people and advancing the infrastructure of our healthcare system is one of the mandates of the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

“I’m extremely delighted to see this materialize today and I encourage the residents of Grand Bahama to protect themselves by taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Moxey also thanked the labs that have partnered with the government on this initiative.

The COVID-19 free testing pilot program was rolled out on New Providence on January 8, 2022, following success on Eleuthera, Inagua, Bimini and the Berry Islands.

Plans are underway to expand free testing to Eight Mile Rock next.