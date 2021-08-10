YOUR MOVE: Govt must “pay up” or reinstate 24 former Gaming Board employees, attorney says

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Well-known QC Wayne Munroe said yesterday the government must either “pay up” or “reinstate” 24 people who were terminated from the Gaming Board in 2017.

The attorney said he is prepared to initiate contempt proceedings if the government fails to comply.

Thirty former Gaming Board employees took legal action in 2018 after receiving termination letters between November 1, 2017, and December 13, 2017. They had argued the Gaming Board failed to comply with Section 26A of the Employment Act, which outlines redundancy procedures like discussing steps to avoid redundancy with the relevant union.

The plaintiffs had contended the Gaming Board “failed and/or refused to comply with the procedures required by Section 26A of the Employment Act, 2001, as well as Articles 25, 36 and 40 of the collective bargaining agreement between the Gaming Board and the Bahamas Public Services Union, dated January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2015.”

Gaming Board Chairman Kenyatta Gibson had stated at the time that the terminations came following the completion of a manpower assessment of the agency, suggesting it was overstaffed.

Munroe said yesterday: “The Gaming Board had sought to appeal the judge’s ruling then later abandoned the appeal. It’s time now to reinstate those persons or pay up. That’s what they need to do. If they do not, we will initiate contempt of court proceedings.”