YOUR CHOICE: NAD chief says travellers can still choose to wear mask but no mandate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) president and chief executive Vernice Walkine said yesterday that the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) operator will support the choice of travellers to wear a mask but will not impose a mandatory mask policy in light of the government’s decision to lift the mask mandate on October 1.

Last week, Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville announced that the country’s mask mandate will be relaxed as of October 1, 2022.

According to a statement, masks will still be required to be worn in health care facilities, school classrooms, and by any non-resident worker of a long-term care residential facility. The press release said the adjustments to the mask mandate were recommended by the ministry’s Advisory Committee.

Walkine told Eyewitness News yesterday that persons travelling through the country’s major gateway can choose whether or not to wear a mask.

“Our position is that LPIA as a government-owned facility will abide by the Government’s policy. However, should travellers wish to continue to wear a mask, as a personal choice, we would support that, but will not impose a mandatory mask policy in light of the elimination by government.”