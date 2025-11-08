Young boy injured in dog attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a dog attack that left a young boy seriously injured on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in the Rosetta Street area.

According to preliminary reports, around 3:45 p.m. officers were alerted to a ferocious dog attack and responded immediately. Upon arrival, they found a male child, believed to be between seven and eight years old, suffering from severe injuries to his right hand and drifting in and out of consciousness.

Emergency Medical Services transported the child to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

Animal Control officials were also notified and have launched a separate investigation into the incident.