Young author from North Andros spreads a message of hope

LocalJanuary 23, 2024 at 1:53 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Lowe Sound Primary School’s Head Girl Lavaria Storr, author of “A Quilt Called Life,” proudly chats with Eyewitness News about her new book which she says highlights various life challenges that she experienced and provided detailed accounts about how she overcome them; she’s hopeful that the book can be a source of inspiration to other young Bahamians.

The young author, with assistance and donations from the United States Embassy, also created a “Reading in the Park” initiative which provides a once-per-month, all-access mobile library for students of the Lowe Sound community in North Andros.

The book ‘ A Quilt Called Life’ is currently available on Amazon.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

