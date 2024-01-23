Young author from North Andros spreads a message of hope

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Lowe Sound Primary School’s Head Girl Lavaria Storr, author of “A Quilt Called Life,” proudly chats with Eyewitness News about her new book which she says highlights various life challenges that she experienced and provided detailed accounts about how she overcome them; she’s hopeful that the book can be a source of inspiration to other young Bahamians.

The young author, with assistance and donations from the United States Embassy, also created a “Reading in the Park” initiative which provides a once-per-month, all-access mobile library for students of the Lowe Sound community in North Andros.

The book ‘ A Quilt Called Life’ is currently available on Amazon.