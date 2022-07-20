Young Androsian entrepreneur launches Fleet Management Software

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mobile Garage Technologies Limited, a Bahamian-owned and operated online platform, is stirring the tech market with the launch of its fleet management software, Mobile Garage Fleet Solutions (MGFS).

Fully digital and automated, the innovative software offers fleet owners a paperless and more efficient way to manage more than 300 vehicles on one platform. MGFS can scale to any demand, according to a recent press release.

Key features of the platform include assigning work orders, scheduling inspections, setting maintenance reminders, and much more – all at the touch of a button.

CEO and Founder, Byron McCartney says that the company’s goal is to create Bahamian-built technology that can be used worldwide.

“Made in The Bahamas will be branded on all Mobile Garage apps and platforms, starting with our fleet solutions software. There will definitely be more to come,” he said.

McCartney is excited to meet the need for automated fleet management in the local and international tech market.

He continued: “MGFS is set to expand to several Caribbean countries and to Canada by 2023.”

McCartney aims to inspire other budding Bahamian tech professionals to seize the market.

He added: “Technology transcends geographical and social barriers. MGFS, a homegrown venture, is on track to do just that and more!”

McCartney is even more excited to create opportunities for Bahamians.

“MGFS will onboard local licensed mechanics and expose them to a vast network of opportunities. Fleet owners can either use in-house mechanics or tap into the mobile garage partnership network of skilled professionals.”

He added that patrons will also be able to purchase auto parts through the platform, a true one-stop app.

MGFS believes its meticulous and efficient fleet management will allow business owners to save up to 20 percent in costs by tracking all expenditures and prolonging the lifespan of their vehicles through preventative maintenance.

The Cloud-based software is accessible via the web or app on any mobile device. For more information or to schedule a live demo, visit the website mobilegaragefleets.com or email partners@mobilegaragefleets.com.