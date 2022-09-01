YOU FIRST: Pintard labels PM’s call for frugality “hypocritical”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday slammed what he called “hypocritical” calls by Prime Minister Philip Davis to be “frugal” amid rising inflation as he urged the government to cut “runaway spending.”

Opposition leader Michael Pintard in a statement yesterday said the Davis administration “lacks the moral authority to issue that guidance given their example of spending”.

“All right-thinking Bahamians must wonder how the Prime Minister could actually admonish Bahamians to be frugal when he leads what is proving to be the most extravagant, partying government in the history of The Bahamas,” Pintard continued.

“This is an administration that takes large contingents on first-class travel around the world. This is an administration that books expensive private jets. This is an administration that hired selected political allies on extravagant contracts. This is an administration that throws lavish parties, events, and celebrations at every turn,” said Pintard.

The Opposition Leader demanded that the Prime Minister lead by example and demonstrate his commitment to frugality by immediately cutting down on public spending.

“While the Prime Minister has unfortunately deluded himself into thinking there is nothing more he can do, we in the FNM remind him yet again that there is so much more that he can and should be doing to bring relief to the Bahamian people from the worse effects of this current spike in inflation,” said Pintard.

Pintard reiterated that the government should cut the tax on gasoline, eliminate VAT on all breadbasket, medicines, and baby items as they were before and suspend VAT on a broader range of food staples until at least the end of the fiscal year.

He also recommended that the government expand social welfare vouchers to qualifying Bahamian families and warned against adding VAT to expenses covered by medical insurance.

Citing his party’s support of “fiscal responsibility”, Pintard suggested that his proposals be paid for “through additional revenue measures or reduced spending”.

“To cover the cut in gasoline tax and the elimination of VAT on essential items, we call on the government to put back in place the 12 percent VAT on real estate over $2 million, as this tax cut has only benefited wealthy Bahamians and foreigners. The government should also abandon its current illegal tax cut on yachts for the wealthy,” said Pintard.

He further suggested that the government eliminate the $4 million increase in the international travel budget, radically reduce the $30 million allocation for consultants, and scale back planned spending for events, entertainment, and other non-essential items.