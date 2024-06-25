Yoga Retreat confirms disappearance of Taylor Casey

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Yoga Retreat Bahamas has confirmed the disappearance of a U.S. resident in a press release dated June 24, 2024.

Taylor Casey, a participant at the retreat, is still missing.

“Ms. Casey’s disappearance was discovered on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes,” the release said.

“The last time she was seen at the retreat was late on the evening of June 19th.”

The Ashram is asking anyone with information on Ms. Casey to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force. In the interim, the group says it is collaborating with authorities in their investigations.