WSC to spend $2.7M on new tanks after major supply interruptions impact Central Eleuthera

Water supply to expected to resume today

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — A major mechanical failure at the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) Naval Base Desalination Plant on Monday has led to major supply disruptions in Central Eleuthera.

The failures have prompted the corporation to execute a contract for a new 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at our Naval Base Pumping Station, and another 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at our Bogue Pumping Station “in the next few days”.

“The Corporation sincerely apologizes to all of our valued customers for any and all inconvenience caused and we are working strategically to prevent a re-occurrence in the future,” read a statement.

“The total contract value for these tanks is $2,756,000 and a further $525,000 in related support works will be executed.

The statement continued: “These tanks will increase the available water in storage that can be utilized to supply customers while major mechanical issues are addressed, thereby reducing the frequency of water supply interruptions.

“Separately, the Corporation is also working closely with our Desalination Contractor who has plants at Waterford, Tarpum Bay, Naval Bay, and Bogue, Eleuthera to identify all major mechanical failure risk components and to ensure that critical spares are readily available on the island and adequate redundancies are in place.”

In a statement, WSC said the failure necessitated the procurement and delivery of the required replacement parts from the United States, which were flown into Eleuthera early this morning.

The company said water supply for the Central Eleuthera area was expected to resume around 2pm with low pressure to continue for customers in elevated areas and at the “extreme ends” until the system is fully re-pressurized.

“A team is presently on site working feverishly to complete the repairs and resume water production very early this afternoon,” read a press statement issued shortly before 3pm.