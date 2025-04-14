WSC to introduce monthly billing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) is making a change—transitioning from quarterly to monthly billing for the first time in nearly five decades.

Keira Carey, Manager of Billing and Adjustments, announced the update during a press conference held at corporation’s headquarters on Monday morning.

“This shift brings multiple benefits,” Carey explained.

“Monthly billing offers more predictable and manageable payments for customers, supports WSC’s long-term financial sustainability, and aligns with our upgraded infrastructure systems.”

The transition is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of 2025.