WSC PROBE: Police want to speak to former chairman, MP Adrian Gibson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A detention order from the Magistrate’s Court allowed police to seize 12 vehicles connected to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson last week.

Eyewitness News can also reveal that police Commissioner Paul Rolle made Gibson hand over his gun. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Leamond Delevaux has informed his lawyer, Romona Farquharson-Seymour, that police now want to speak to the parliamentarian as part of their investigation.

Gibson left the country over the weekend.

Eyewitness News contacted Farquharson-Seymour after obtaining the detention order, which is dated May 13th and is pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The order lists Gibson as the first respondent. Jerome Missick, Tanya Demeritte, Aaron’s Car Rental, Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited and Baha Maintenance & Restoration are listed as the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth respondents.

That order allowed police to confiscate a range of cars and motorsport vehicles tied to Gibson, including four Kia Sorento cars, a Chevrolet Orlando, a Toyota Previa, a Blade 150, two Bull 200s, two Challenger 150x and a DFSK C32.

Eyewitness News understands that a part of the police probe involves examining how Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited and Baha Maintenance & Restoration received their contracts from the Water & Sewerage Corporation, as well as Gibson’s relationship to these companies.

It is understood that Gibson’s former fiancé, Alexandria Mackey, is also cooperating with the investigation.

Farquharson-Seymour said: “An officer just came in (Monday afternoon) and gave us the order. I am taking further instructions from my client who is presently out of the jurisdiction so that we can then properly move the courts to get to the bottom of this situation.”

She said ACP Deleveaux told her on Sunday that police want to speak to Gibson.

“He called me on Sunday, sometime around 10am or so and was like ‘oh, we’d like to speak to Mr Gibson around 1 o’clock.’ I gather he felt nobody had anything to do on a Sunday. I gather we don’t go to church, we don’t worship.”

Farquharson-Seymour said she is concerned by some reports about what happened when investigators went to Long Island.

“I am receiving reports that they used persons who were very active and involved in the Progressive Liberal Party’s election in September,” she said.

“They are referred to as generals. I don’t know if they were generals but persons identified them as people who were very active with the Progressive Liberal Party and that the police used two of these men to assist them in moving the vehicles.”

“To my mind if police want to confiscate anything then I think you have the proper manpower, you have officers on Long island, you can send officers from New Providence. You ought not need assistance of locals to confiscate.”

Farquharson-Seymour said Gibson is upset by what is happening.

“Everybody wants due process,” she continued.

“If you say that I’ve done something, then stick to the rules. We have to be mindful as well that you’re dealing with a sitting member of parliament. This seems to be rather unusual but nonetheless this is where we’re at.

“And so when you’re hearing of the police, their behaviour and how they’re conducting the investigation; for instance, they’re issuing wanted persons and notices for people who they know are readily available. They’re just doing it to embarrass and to pressure people.

“Already we’ve made a complaint to the Complaints and Corruption Unit where they would’ve picked up a citizen under the guise that the people believe they’re under arrest when in actuality it was merely an invitation but because of the heavy handedness, using guns, bringing in six and eight officers into a person’s business establishment…for all intents and purposes you are arresting people but when they reach to the station you’re not charging them, you’re not letting them sign detention records but you’re in essence forcing them to give you statements.”

Farquharson Seymour said an officer from the gun unit of the police force called Gibson last week and told him the commissioner wanted him to surrender his gun.

“Some of them I gather are issued a gun by being a member of parliament,” she said.

“So there was the telephone call that the commissioner was asking him to hand over his gun. The call was made and Mr Gibson complied. That senior officer came and I believe that was sometime last week Thursday or so. He’s a senior officer, he collected the gun, there was nothing said that Mr Gibson, we’re going to want to see you shortly, please don’t leave town, nothing to that effect.”

Farquharson Seymour said Gibson’s businesses have been “severely handicapped” by last week’s seizure of items.

“This is something,” she said, “they need to be careful because they may be finding out that they have to pay damages because there’s various contracts that the business would’ve had to provide transportation for guests. I think a Regatta was coming up.

“Now there’s going to have to be refunds and people are going to have to make other arrangements. It has created a real void on Long Island.”

Farquharson-Seymour said she does not know the parameters of the police investigation but believes it is large in scale.

“My understanding through the legal profession is they have been calling in a number of people, almost everyone who has had a contract issued by Water & Sewerage, subcontractors who have done the work,” she said.

“They have been calling in and questioning and asking about the contracts I gather, wanting to know if they were legitimately given. I understand workers have also been called in. In fact, I understand that there is a squad or a room in Water & Sewerage where officers are working from. They have set up an office where they are bringing people in.”