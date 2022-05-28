WSC PROBE: Police searched MP Adrian Gibson’s home

Gibson’s lawyer says police contacted MP’s mother

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police searched Long Island MP Adrian Gibson’s home after a seven-hour interview with him on Thursday, according to his lawyer.

Romona Farquharson Seymour said the interview went well but what happened Friday afternoon disturbed her.

“It was a very long day,” she said.

“We were there for about seven hours and then afterward the police advised us they wanted to then execute a search of his home and so of course we attended there. Fortunately, I was joined by Mr Elsworth Johnson during that process. But it wasn’t very long and so all and all I believe it went well and he was released immediately pending further investigation,” she said.

Gibson is the former executive chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation. The parameters of the police investigation involving him are unknown, but Eyewitness News understands officers are investigating how at least two companies got contracts from WSC and the relationship Gibson has with those companies.

Gibson’s interview with police on Thursday was scheduled in advance.

Farquharson-Seymour, nonetheless, raised concerns about how the investigation is being conducted.

She claimed a police officer contacted Gibson’s mother to say they want to search her home and offered a bizarre justification for wanting this.

“She was called, telephoned by an Inspector Mackey,” Farquharson-Seymour said.

“We believe that to be the same Inspector Mackey who was involved in the investigation who conducted or assisted in the interview for over seven hours yesterday. He called her today to say he knows her to sell drugs and they coming to search her home. It’s just ridiculous.

“She (Gibson’s mother) called me very upset, I think a very spontaneous and genuine reaction to what happened,” Farquharson-Seymour continued.

“Of course, being an upstanding citizen, she said I do not sell drugs. If you want to search my home, she said to him, then you do it the right way and she told him she would reach out to me. Once I was told I immediately reached out to Superintendent Pratt who is a senior officer involved in the investigation. He did not know anything about it and he undertook that he would call and reach out to Inspector Mackey about what’s going on.”

Farquharson-Seymour added: “But to my mind, if this is in fact true, and I do believe her, then what else would they (do)?”