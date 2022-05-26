WSC PROBE: Gibson questioned by police in a scheduled interview

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police questioned Long Island MP Adrian Gibson as part of their investigation into matters related to the Water & Sewerage Corporation this morning.

Gibson was accompanied by his lawyers, Romona Farquharson Seymour and Elsworth Johnson.

Gibson was out of the country when police first contacted his lawyer in an attempt to interview him. He returned to New Providence this week and his interview with investigators was reportedly scheduled in advance.

Police have spoken to a number of people connected to WSC as part of their investigation, including senior executives and former board members.

Eyewitness News recently reported that police obtained a detention order from the Magistrate’s Court that allowed them to seize 12 vehicles connected to Gibson earlier this month.

Gibson was listed as the first respondent on the order, which allowed police to confiscate a range of cars and motorsports vehicles tied to him for at least three months from the date of the order.

While the exact parameters of the investigation are unknown, police are examining how Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited and Baha Maintenance & Restoration received their contracts from WSC and Gibson’s relationship to these companies.

Gibson’s former fiancé, Alexandria Mackey, is cooperating with the investigation.

Eyewitness News first revealed the findings of an internal audit into the corporation last month.