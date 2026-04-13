WSC–Miya partnership cuts water loss by over 60 per cent

NASSAU — Water loss in New Providence has been reduced by more than 60 percent since 2013 through a partnership between the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and Miya Bahamas, delivering millions of dollars in savings and improving the reliability of supply for customers.

The reduction — from approximately 6.7 million gallons per day to about 2.6 million as of February 2026 — marks a significant turnaround in the Corporation’s long-standing battle with non-revenue water (NRW), which includes leaks, theft and system inefficiencies.

Miya Bahamas Project Manager Emerciano Lopes said the partnership was launched at a critical time when more than half of the water produced in New Providence was being lost.

“At the time, NRW was estimated at approximately 6.7 million gallons per day, representing around 56 percent of the total water supplied to New Providence,” Lopes said.

He explained that the high level of loss placed considerable strain on the Corporation, as production and distribution costs remained high while much of the water generated no revenue. The inefficiencies also limited WSC’s ability to provide a consistent 24-hour supply, resulting in intermittent service for many customers.

Since then, NRW has been reduced by roughly 4.2 million gallons per day through a comprehensive strategy that includes continuous monitoring, active leak detection, pressure management and targeted infrastructure upgrades.

Works have been carried out along 91 major thoroughfares, including Bay Street, Palmdale West, Fox Hill, Wulff Road, Prince Charles Drive, Soldier Road, Joe Farrington Road, Pinewood, Fort Fincastle, South Beach and Gladstone Road.

WSC General Manager Robert Deal said the partnership represents a shift toward a more modern and efficient system.

“Through our partnership with Miya, we are taking decisive, data-driven steps to reduce water loss across New Providence. This collaboration is not just about fixing leaks — it’s about strengthening our infrastructure, improving efficiency, and delivering a more reliable and sustainable water supply for every resident we serve,” Deal said.

“Together, we are building a smarter, more resilient system for the future.”

Deal added that the next phase will focus on transitioning full responsibility to Bahamian teams, as the contract with Miya concludes at the end of December 2026.

“Our all-Bahamian team will assume full responsibility for the long-term design, operations, and maintenance of the New Providence non-revenue water programme,” he said.

Lopes said preserving the gains made over the past decade will be key, with continued focus on optimizing network performance, improving operational efficiency and strengthening system resilience.

He also emphasized the importance of knowledge transfer, noting that WSC has evolved from a largely reactive operation to a more proactive, data-driven organization.

“Through ongoing, hands-on training and daily collaboration, Miya has supported the development of stronger internal capabilities, enabling WSC teams to become more autonomous, skilled, and effective in managing the water network,” Lopes said.

Looking ahead, officials say the focus will remain on continuous improvement and long-term sustainability, ensuring that the Corporation is fully equipped to maintain and build on the progress achieved while delivering more consistent service to residents.