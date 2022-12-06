WSC chairman distributes bottled water as supply disruptions persist

GOVERNOR’S HARBOUR, ELEUTHERA — North Eleuthera MP and chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) Sylvanus Petty distributed hundreds of bottled water to residents faced with longstanding supply disruptions.

According to a statement, the Water Sewerage Corporation in Central Eleuthera experienced severe challenges in the production, storage, and distribution of safe potable water services over the past week.

“WSC Central Eleuthera continues to be severely challenged by the unfortunate disruptions at the Central Eleuthera RO Plant in Governor’s Harbor Eleuthera,” the statement read.

“WSC Chairman, the Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera Sylvanus Petty initiated water tankering and bottle water distribution services to bring immediate relief to the elderly, the medically challenged, the disabled, and those customers in general who were adversely affected in those supply zones identified.”

The statement continued: “Starting in Gregory Town supply zone, Mr Petty and his team transported and distributed hundreds of bottled water, while Governor’s Harbour office Team assisted by distributing via Water Tankers and bottled water.

“Congratulations to all staff who in the face of adversity and challenging conditions, executed and bought much relief to many residents of Central Eleuthera,” it added.