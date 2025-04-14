WSC beefs up cyber security

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Less than one month after experiencing a ransomware cyber-attack which led to an unauthorized breach of its internal data systems, the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) revealed on Monday morning that it is actively working with both international and local cybersecurity firms to strengthen its digital defenses.

General Manager Robert Deal expressed confidence in the progress being made and stated that the corporation is committed to safeguarding its network and protecting the data of consumers.