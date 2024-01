NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The largest cruise ship in the world, The Icon of the Seas, has docked for the first time at the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP).

The ship, a $2 billion dollar project undertaken by Royal Caribbean International (RCI), is expected to bring approximately 15, 000 tourists during its twice-weekly port at NCP.

Eyewitness News is on board the ship today for a welcoming ceremony ahead of the ship’s official introduction to RCI’s fleet schedule on January 27th, 2024.