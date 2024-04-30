World Day for Safety and Health at Work recognized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Labour’s Occupational Safety Health Administration Unit (OSHA) held a press conference Tuesday to recognize World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which will be commemorated for the entire week.

In her remarks at the Department headquarters on Tuesday, Jacqueline Smith of the OSHA Unit said that this year’s theme focuses on exploring the impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health.

OSHA Week, April 29 to May 3, is globally recognized by the International Labor Organization.