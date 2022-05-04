World Central Kitchen announces new round of grants for food production projects in The Bahamas 

Financial support program expanded to Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, and Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — World Central Kitchen (WCK) has announced the launch of its latest round of grants as part of its Food Producer Network (FPN).

The program helps build resilient local food systems and strengthen food security through direct financial support to farmers, fishers, small food-related businesses, and nonprofit organizations in The Bahamas.

In this latest call for applications to the program, WCK is expanding the program which will now support food producers across five islands — Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, and Nassau. FPN seeks to revitalize its beneficiaries’ operations and re-grow their capacity to produce, distribute, and sell food at the local level to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on food imports.

The grants are available to food-related businesses and organizations that produce or distribute food at a local level and can be used to finance capital improvements such as building greenhouses, walk-in coolers, or storage units as well as purchasing tractors, ice machines, irrigation and rainwater collection systems, and engines for fishing boats.

WCK also offers a free and online training program that includes technical training to raise production and business skills classes to enhance commercial operations and increase sales and access to markets. Upcoming webinars can be found at wck.org/fpn-events. Additionally, WCK assists beneficiaries through its volunteer network, comprised of locals and visitors who provide community service to help partners meet their labor needs.

“Before WCK’s support, I was running my business at a lower capacity than I had the potential to. Beyond the grant, all the training opportunities offered by WCK have taught me how to build my business and develop a better product,” said Tanique Brutus of C&T Fishing in Abaco.

Brutus used her WCK grant to purchase a new 150-horsepower engine for her boat, ice maker, and chest freezer, all of which have allowed the business to surpass pre-Hurricane Dorian production levels.

The Food Producer Network was established in 2018 in response to the devastating hurricane season the year prior. Since then, $4.9 million in grants have been disbursed to over 300 food producers affected by natural disasters in the Caribbean and Central America.

In 2020, to improve food security throughout the region, the program’s geographical coverage expanded to include The Bahamas to support communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian. To date, WCK has invested $600,000 through 40 grants in the country.

The FPN team will lead a virtual information session for anyone interested in learning more about the financial support, training, and volunteering offered by WCK in The Bahamas on Thursday, May 5, at 5pm. Those interested can register at wck.org/Bahamas-info-session.

The window to submit grant applications opens on Wednesday, May 4, and will remain open until Friday, June 24. For more information or to submit your application, visit wck.org/apply and follow FPN on Facebook. For questions regarding the application process, please contact WCK at fpn@wck.org.