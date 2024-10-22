Works Ministry to use new material in hopes of improving pothole patching

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Noting the increasing concerns about potholes across the capital, Minister of Works Clay Sweeting announced that the ministry will be testing a new material for its road patching program to address these issues.

The pilot program, according to Sweeting, will run for several weeks.

He made the announcement during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing.

Sweeting also mentioned that the government recently conducted an exercise to address drainage issues in East Downtown Nassau. While water now subsides more quickly, he acknowledged that flooding remains a problem on East Bay Street and Dowdeswell Street.