Works Minister responds to FNM criticisms over multi-million dollar bridge fix estimate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Works Minister Clay Sweeting sought to set the record straight Tuesday afternoon following comments made by former Works Minister Desmond Bannister who recently expressed concerns to Eyewitness News that government has estimated $50 to $100 million dollars to reconstruct Eleuthera’s Glass Window Bridge; Bannister said initial projections by the Minnis administration pegged renovations to cost approximately $30 million dollars.

Sweeting noted that the new estimated cost, which critics considered astronomical, came as a result of a detailed geotechnical study which was Sweeting said was not done by the former administration.

Sweeting told reporters that the estimated cost was done “prior to Covid, and prior to completed engineering by the ministry of works.”