WORKERS WANTED: Labor director says numerous job opportunities available, particularly in the Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labor Director Robert Farquharson yesterday urged Bahamians seeking employment to register with the Department of Labor’s online skills bank, noting that the department last month had to approve applications for 29 foreigners to work as lifeguards.

During a press conference at the Department of Labor yesterday, Farquharson said: “We are looking for qualified air condition specialists and welders. We had to approve 29 foreigners to be lifeguards in The Bahamas last month.”

Farquharson told Eyewitness News that those openings were on Half Moon Cay near Abaco.

“We are looking for a few weeks for lifeguards and trying to encourage people to come in and apply. The two Bahamians who did apply were hired.”

Farquharson said: “We need teachers, engineers, nurses, and pharmacists. I want to encourage members of the public seeking a job to register with the department of labor’s online portal www.jobseekers.bahamas.gov. There are many jobs out there. We can only help you if you register.”

Farquharson also encouraged persons not to be hesitant to take up job opportunities in the family islands.

“The Department of Labor on Thursday past hired 52 people to work in Exuma and on Fowl Cay. There is construction going on on Fowl Cay and on Normans Cay. Grand Bahama is now calling us. Restaurants in Grand Bahama are looking for Bahamians to cook Bahamian food but can’t find anyone,” said Farquharson.