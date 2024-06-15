Worker in hospital following electric shock

June 15, 2024 Genea Noel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 38-year-old male is currently receiving medical attention at following an incident at a job site in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The incident took place on Peel Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday 14th June 2024.

Based on initial reports, the male worker came into contact with a live wire, which resulted in him receiving an electric shock that rendered him unconscious.

EMS personnel were summoned, arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where his condition remains stable. Investigation continues into this matter.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

