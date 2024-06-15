Worker in hospital following electric shock

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 38-year-old male is currently receiving medical attention at following an incident at a job site in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The incident took place on Peel Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday 14th June 2024.

Based on initial reports, the male worker came into contact with a live wire, which resulted in him receiving an electric shock that rendered him unconscious.

EMS personnel were summoned, arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where his condition remains stable. Investigation continues into this matter.