Work progressing on Village Road Improvement Project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While motorists constantly adjust to the road changes, work on the Village Road Improvement Project is making progress. The project is designed to rehabilitate, improve the level of service, and execute upgrades to various buried utilities on 0.9 miles of roadway on Village Road between St. Andrew’s Drive and Montagu Beach.

New traffic signals, removal of existing pavement, installation of new pavement, electrical ducts, water mains and services, and construction of junction improvements are among the scope of the roadworks.

Proposed changes also include widening to three lanes from the New Providence Road Improvement Project (at the approach of the Village Road Plaza), a median lane near Queen’s College which will provide relief to drivers and create additional turning movement, the addition of a turning lane at St. Andrew’s Drive and the removal of a silk cotton tree at Parkgate and Village roads for the provision of a turning lane.

According to the Ministry of Works and Utilities, the completion date of the project is September 2022.