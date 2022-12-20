WORDS MATTER: Foreign Affairs Minister cautions US legislators to stop casting aspersions on The Bahamas over FTX collapse

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has cautioned US legislators and FTX CEO John Ray against finger-pointing and casting aspersions that could harm the reputation of The Bahamas.

His comments come as Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the collapsed crypto exchange returns to court today to reverse his decision to fight extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on financial crimes for allegedly orchestrating a scheme that defrauded crypto investors of millions.

In a voice note Mitchell, while addressing the FTX matter noted comments by FTX CEO John Ray III and his attorneys who indicated that they do not trust the government of The Bahamas. Mitchell stressed that there must be a distinction drawn between individuals who perform misdeeds and the jurisdiction.

“The evidence will show that there is nothing in this jurisdiction that supports the idea of something intrinsically evil or worthy of mistrust in The Bahamas,” he said.

“Such an assertion is not only offensive it is wrong. Watching the proceedings on television of the congressional hearing in the United States I was forced to ask myself the question, Do these legislators understand that those who sit at the apex of the power in the world have the power with their worlds to destroy other countries? I ask myself the question, America, Washington DC, they are both like Rome in the old days and are the apex of the power in the world and have to think carefully, speak circumspectively and act judiciously in all they do.”

Mitchell continued: “I urge the FTX CEO, the lawyers, and the legislators to understand that words matter when you cast aspersions you are attacking an ally and not a foe. We will protect our reputation if we must but why should our reputation even come into question in this matter, this is a business failure, albeit a large one but life being what it is, this too shall pass.”

Mitchell called for an end to the finger-pointing and urged cooperation.

“Stop the finger-pointing, cooperate and let’s charge those who are guilty, convict them, they must be punished, and let’s try and get justice for the victims,” he said.