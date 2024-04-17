Women’s Rights activists strengthen calls for ‘Marital Rape Laws’ to be introduced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Executive Director of The Bahamas Crisis Center, Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson, while lauding Prime Minister Philip Davis’ “rape is rape” comments, said not enough is being done to criminalize marital rape and other forms of sexual violence against women and girls; she maintains that laws need to be amended to ensure that they specifically acknowledge rape within marriage as a criminal offense.

Dean-Patterson made the assertion at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon alongside other women’s rights activists who voiced grave concerns with a reported 11% increase in rapes in 2023. The Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander made the startling revelation at a press briefing on Monday April 15, 2024.

When pressed by reporters last week as to whether government will criminalize marital rape, given recent outcry from women’s rights activists who say there has been slow movement on the matter, Davis argued that “rape is rape. “

Dean-Patterson agreed with Davis and dismissed claims that his comments sought to remove focus on criminalizing marital rape.”

She also commended his administration for passing the Protection against Violence Bill which law-makers argued would help to end violence against women.