Women’s International Day should be every day!

Dear Editor,

Women’s International Day, observed annually on March 8th, honors the achievements and resilience of women worldwide. However, women’s recognition, respect, and celebration should not be confined to a single day. Women birth nations, nurture societies, and hold families together. Yet, despite their immeasurable contributions, women still face discrimination, violence, and systemic inequality. It is imperative that we, as a global society, recognize that every single day is Women’s Day.

To Our Men: Women deserve your respect, protection, and celebration—not as a favor, but as a fundamental human right. Every man walking this earth was nurtured in the womb of a woman, yet too often, women are undervalued and unappreciated. True strength is not in overpowering women but in uplifting them. A society that empowers its women thrives, while one that neglects them crumbles. If you respect women, let it be evident in your words, actions, and advocacy. Ensure the women in your lives—your mothers, sisters, daughters, colleagues, and friends—feel valued, safe, and heard. Your respect should not be conditional on their relationship to you but an inherent extension of your humanity.

To Our Women: March 8th is a global celebration, but our unity and empowerment must extend beyond a single date. Sisterhood should never be defined by social class, title, or privilege; it must be an unwavering commitment to uplifting each other in every space we occupy. However, women can be some of the most jealous, competitive, and critical of each other. We allow insecurities, comparison, and ego to divide us when, in reality, our strength lies in solidarity.

To Our Society: This is not just a call for celebration; it is a demand for action. Support women not only in moments of success but in times of struggle. Challenge biases, amplify women’s voices, and create spaces where they feel seen, heard, and empowered. Pay women what they deserve, protect their rights, and respect their autonomy. Women do not need to prove their worth—they already have. It is time society honors that truth, not just on one day but every day.

Maya Angelou’s words in Still I Rise serve as a reminder of our resilience:

“You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.”

We must rise—not just individually but collectively. Fix your sister’s crown and tell no one you did. Until we remove selfishness, ego, and the hunger for personal recognition, we will remain divided. Being our sister’s keeper is not an option—it is a necessity. Only when we stand together, unshaken by societal pressures, will we create a world where every woman can thrive.

Women’s International Day should not be a fleeting moment of acknowledgment; it must be a daily commitment. Every woman matters every day. Let’s ensure our actions reflect that truth.

Shervonne Cash-Hollis