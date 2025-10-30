Women United hosts 2025 women’s empowerment symposium & trade expo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Women United, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and advancing gender equality, is proud to announce its first-ever Women’s Empowerment Symposium & Trade Expo, taking place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Breezes Resort, Cable Beach.

“Women United continues to create spaces where women can rise together — sharing their stories, building connections, and accessing resources that help them grow personally and professionally,” said R. Prodesta Moore, Founder and Vice President of Women United. “This event is more than a symposium — it’s a movement of empowerment and sisterhood.”

Held under the inspiring theme “Women Rising: Power, Purpose & Progress,” the event celebrates the resilience, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit of women across The Bahamas. The Symposium, Trade Expo, and Networking Sessions are FREE and open to the public. The one-day symposium promises to be a transformative experience filled with inspiring keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, a vibrant trade expo, and meaningful networking opportunities designed to uplift, educate, and connect women from all walks of life.

“We are excited to be hosting our very first Women’s Empowerment Symposium,” said Lisa Bostwick, President of Women United. “The event is designed to provide our guests with information and practical tools to further uplift themselves, and to support female entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to present, promote, and sell their products or services. It’s free to attend sessions where dynamic speakers will present on everything from health and wellness, menopause, branding, work-life balance, and digital marketing. We want women to leave the event having had the opportunity to be enriched in many aspects of their lives.”

Attendees can expect panels and workshops on topics including entrepreneurship, digital branding, health and wellness, work-life balance, and managing menopause. The Trade Expo will feature female vendors from across The Bahamas, showcasing innovative products and services that reflect women’s creativity, leadership, and enterprise.

A major highlight of the day will be the Power Lunch Experience, an exclusive midday session that will bring women together for inspiration, connection, and empowerment. Tickets for the Power Lunch are $100 per person, and seats are limited.

A limited number of vendor spots remain available, and Power Lunch tickets can be reserved now. For more information, to register, become a sponsor, or secure a vendor space, please email WomenUnitedBahamas@gmail.com.

About Women United

Founded in 2019, Women United is a registered nonprofit organization committed to empowering women and girls through mentorship, education, advocacy, and community outreach. Its mission is to equip women with the tools and opportunities they need to achieve success and independence while building a culture of collaboration and support across The Bahamas and beyond.