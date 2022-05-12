Women told to exercise caution after alleged rape of jogger

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a rape matter after they released a wanted bulletin for him earlier that day.

The arrest follows Eyewitness News inquiries into an alleged rape that occurred on Sunday but was not reported to the press.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told Eyewitness News yesterday that police received a complaint of alleged rape and that an investigation is underway; however, he could not say why the incident was not reported in the daily crime report.

Within an hour, police released a wanted bulletin for Forbes.

Police released a crime report detailing a sexual assault in the western district of New Providence shortly after noon yesterday.

However, the report did not include the date of the incident.

According to police, a woman was jogging during the early morning hours when she was approached by a man, who pulled her into bushes and sexually assaulted her.

The report noted that investigators had a person of interest in the matter.

It added: “Females are advised to exercise the necessary caution while exercising and to be aware of their surroundings when arriving at home. On arrival at home, a thorough search of the dwelling should be conducted and ensure that all doors and windows are properly secured.”