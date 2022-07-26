Women Rotarians earn top awards at Rotary Club of South-East Nassau changeover

PR veteran Azaleta Ishmael-Newry awarded Rotarian of the Year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three women Rotarians of South-East Nassau (RCSEN) earned top recognitions for the year 2021-2022.

RCSEN recently held their changeover of presidents and board members while rewarding those in the outgoing Rotary year for their service.

The outgoing president, Calnan Weech, congratulated his executive and board for a successful year that ended with the RCSEN earning a Silver Certificate of Rotary Service in Public Image from District 7020 — a portfolio led by director Candice Hepburn. A Distinction Award for outstanding and dedicated contribution during the Rotary year 2021-2022 was presented to Weech and Rotarians at the District 7020 Convention in Saint Martin in May, including a Silver Award for Club of the Month.

Rotarian of the Year was awarded to long-service member Azaleta Ishmael-Newry, the second female to join the Rotary Club of South-East Nassau in 1995; and New Rotarian of the Year was awarded to Megan Minus. Minus is a former three-year Rotaract member who served as secretary and transitioned to Rotary in August 2021. She will take up the secretary post in 2023.

Director of the Year went to Ruthnell Barr-Bethell whose portfolio was Youth and Literacy and who led many community projects such as a book donation drive for the Department of Corrections and advancing literacy projects that included youth and adults.

Incoming president Johann Bain said: “I am committed to service about self and we are a club that produces greatness.”

He congratulated past president Calnan Weech and his board for a successful year and thanked the Rotaract Club of South-East Nassau Centennial who assisted this club with many projects during the year.

RCSEN sponsored the Rotaract Club of South-East Nassau Centennial (RCSENC) in the 100th year of Rotary’s anniversary in 2005.

“We work hard and we play hard. I encourage all of you to continue working on what we started, continue improving our community, continue to eradicate polio and continue to build one another,” he said.

“This club was the first club in New Providence to induct females and a first female president. So let us not forget that we are celebrating the hard work that women have also done in helping us to get where we are. Let’s continue to crush our goals as we ‘Imagine Rotary’.”

For the first time in its 117-year history, Rotary International has a woman Rotarian leading the organization of 1.4 million members, under the theme, “Imagine Rotary”.

Jennifer Jones, a Canadian who hails from Windsor, Ontario is no stranger to The Bahamas and has worked with Past Rotary International President, Barry Rassin of the Rotary Club of East Nassau, which sponsored RCSEN.

RCSEN was chartered on July 19, 1976, and was the fourth club in New Providence and the seventh in The Bahamas that year.

Outgoing Assistant Governor Carla Card-Stubbs recognized the strong partnerships of the two clubs.

Recently awarded the highest recognitions in District 7020, the Rotaract Club of South-East Nassau Centennial won three top awards: Rotaract Club of the Year; District Rotaract Representative Award of Excellence – Diamond and Zone 34 Rotaract Club Award – Platinum ranking.

The Rotary Club of South-East Nassau, Executives and Board for 2022-2023 are:

Executive:

President – Johann Bain

Immediate Past President and Foundation Chair – Calnan Weech

President-Elect – Leah Lowe

Secretary – Tanishka Parker

Treasurer – Michaela Bethell-Stuart

Directors:

Club Membership – Kent Forbes

Attendance Chair – PP Sean Blyden

Club Administration – Raymond Charles

Community Service – PP Lionel Haven

Disaster Relief – PP Bridgette Rolle, JP

Health and Wellness – Colin Jupp

Youth and Literacy – Tsega Thompson

Public Image – Megan Minus

International Service – PP Jamaal Davis

Vocational Service – Shakera Rolle

Fellowship – Abagale Butler

Rotaract Liaison – Cecily Dean

Family of Rotary – Aurea Bethell-Russell

Fundraising Chair – Javon Morley

Club Trainer – PAG Timothy N. Ingraham

Sergeant of Arms – Valentine Maura