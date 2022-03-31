WOMEN OF POWER AND PURPOSE: New NGO focused on community outreach, women empowerment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A new NGO focused on community outreach and empowerment commemorated its first Women’s History Month by celebrating each other, engaging in community outreach, and making a commitment to foster a culture of “women supporting women”.

In a statement, Women of Purpose and Power 242 underscored women should be celebrated this month because all throughout history, they have been a pillar of strength, often working behind the scenes, as the masters of grassroots movements and creating change in the world for centuries.

Deidre M. Bastian, author and certified life coach, founded Women of Purpose and Power 242 (WOPP242) on July 6, 2021 as a ministry for women ages 24 years and older. Its purpose is to “promote, support, motivate and empower women to achieve their dreams”.

“Life has a way of crowding our calendars, but it’s essential to concentrate on building and strengthening each other,” Bastian said.

“When you help another woman rise, all women rise, and everyone wins. In other words, it’s ok to build other women up as opposed to knocking them down! It may seem like you’re taking attention away from yourself, but what you’re really doing is demonstrating that you’re an inspiring leader who is secure enough in herself to praise others. It has always been my humble belief that we’re always better together than we are alone. In every culture and for every social issue, women are the key agents who have inherently understood the power of networking and support.”

It was through networking, first with family, then friends, then the wider community, that WOPP242 was formed.

“We all have a role to play in life, how we support and take care of each other; it all starts with our daily conversations and choices,” Bastian said.

“Every one of us has a degree of influence that can be used to benefit someone else, moreover we all do have a choice as to whether we wish to use that influence for the good of others in our community.”

Women of Purpose and Power has extended an open invitation for interested women to join a “loving, supportive movement”.