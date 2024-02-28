WOMEN EMPOWERMENT: Fox Foundation launches Grant program to support women entrepreneurs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Fox Foundation has launched its grant program, “The Women’s Entrepreneurship Episode,” to provide support for women ages 18-35 who are already in business or are considering starting a business.

Recognizing the roadblocks women in The Bahamas may face with startups, Co-Founder of The Fox Foundation Adriana Fox said “by targeting this age group, we hope to provide women with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive as entrepreneurs.”

To participate, interested women must fill out an application by connecting to the Fox Foundation’s instagram page and submit a 90 second video.

A panel of professionals will select participants based on a thorough evaluation process, Fox said.

The criteria for selecting grant recipients includes: the innovation and feasibility of their business idea, their commitment and passion for entrepreneurship, and the potential impact of their business on the community or industry.