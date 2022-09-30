‘WOMEN CAN BE INDEPENDENT’: Gibson’s trial judge knocks recusal application as spurious, disgraceful

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Supreme Court justice yesterday pushed back against what she described as a common perception that women in society are governed by the men in their life.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson made the assertion as she rejected an application to recuse herself from trial over suggestions she could be influenced by the political affiliation of her dead husband.

“Often, within the community there appears to be a perception that a female is governed by the dominant male in her life, even one who is deceased,” said Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

“However, women have been blazing trails in our country in the same vein as their male counterparts. Respectfully, for some time women have made independent decisions not ruled or governed by their husbands, fathers or sons.”

The recusal application was brought by Murrio Ducille, KC, who represents Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and two others in the Water and Sewerage corruption trial.

Ducille raised the perception of bias due to the political affiliation of Grant Thompson’s late husband who died some 22 years ago.

Grant-Thompson pointed out that her husband died more than 20 years ago and that she had since remarried.

“To have any attorney say that a judge should not hear a matter for such a spurious reason appears to be a form of ‘forum shopping’,” Grant Thompson said.

In a later written submission, he also argued there was a perception of bias due to which the government appointed her to the judiciary.

Grant-Thompson called the allegation disgraceful, pointing to the constitutionally entrenched independence of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) that appoints judges.

Gibson was arraigned alongside his cousin, Rashae Gibson, former campaign manager Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, former Water and Sewerage Corporation General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr, and Peaches Farquharson last Friday, October 23.

The group faces a combined 98 charges in connection with contracts awarded at the corporation when Gibson served as executive chairman.

Trial was set for May 1-31, 2023.