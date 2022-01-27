Woman’s charred remains found in Mastic Point fire

NICHOLLS TOWN, ANDROS — Police found the charred remains of a woman crouched in a bathtub after a concrete structure in Mastic Point was fully engulfed in flames last night.
According to Superintendent Audley Peters, officers in Nicholls Town, Andros were alerted to the structural fire shortly before 6pm yesterday.
“A team of officers along with the community volunteer Fire Fighters responded,” Peters said.
“On their arrival at the scene, they met a concrete structure fully engulfed in flames. On completion of the officers extinguishing the fire, they conducted a survey and search
of the interior.”
Peters continued: “During this exercise, one of the officers found the charred remains of a female crouched in a bathtub. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police will await the identification by a next of kin to verify the victim’s identity.”
“Investigations into this matter continue,” he added.