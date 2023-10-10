Woman,36, dies after early morning crash

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the male driver and a female passenger, both occupants of a grey Toyota Rav4 were traveling east on Bernard Road when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole on the eastern side of the street.

Emergency medical services responded and transported both persons to the hospital, however, the female succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention at the hospital. Investigations continue.