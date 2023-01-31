Woman wins case after fraudulent marriage recorded without her knowledge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman who discovered she was married after attempting to register the birth of her child has had the record voided.

In a judgment dated January 26, Supreme Court Justice Carla D. Card-Stubbs ruled the 2019 entry of marriage between Talia Destiny Duncombe and Myrtho Noel be deleted from the Register of Marriages.

She granted Duncombe the liberty to pursue damages, costs, and interest.