Woman turns herself in following Prospect Ridge hit-and-run

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman has turned herself in to police in connection with a hit and run incident on Prospect Ridge on Monday that killed a pedestrian, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle confirmed yesterday.

According to reports, police were informed of the traffic accident around 1.30am on Monday.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by the driver of a small Japanese vehicle that drove away from the scene, heading west.

Rolle did not say whether the woman is expected to be charged.

The identity of the victim was not formally released.