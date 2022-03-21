Woman shot in face during robbery at gunpoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was shot in the face in front of her Soursop Street home as she attempted to run away from robbers on Saturday.

According to police, two armed men demanded that she give up her car as she arrived home in Pinewood Gardens sometime around 8pm.

The woman was listed as stable in hospital at last report.

According to police, when the woman arrived home, the two men, who were both armed, demanded her to give up her blue Suzuki Swift.

Instead of complying, she attempted to “evade the suspects, but was shot in the face”.

The men then took the vehicle and drove off in it.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police are very concerned about a trend of armed men robbing unsuspecting victims as they arrive home and at ATMs at night.

“We continue to highlight these trends with people pulling up home or even leaving their workplace or even going to the ATM machines and coming home at night,” he told Eyewitness News.

“We always try to push information out there so you can really be aware of surroundings; and we always try to advise members of the public that when you’re going home late at night… try to call ahead of time or even stop into one of the stations and just ask the officers, I am not comfortable going home, could you please assist me in escorting me home. We want to encourage that.”

Fernader encouraged victims of armed robberies to no resist, but instead, comply and hand over valuables.

Earlier this month, footage of a man being robbed at gunpoint by two men as he stood outside his Fox Hill home made the rounds on social media.

The man pleaded for his life as the suspects demanded his wallet, phone and wedding ring.

His wife was inside the home, unaware.

Armed robberies were up 33 percent last year over the year prior, according to police statistics.