Woman shot by police while attempting to run over officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 43-year-old woman was shot and arrested after she attempted to knock down police officers in the area of Independence Highway and Baillou Hill Road on Monday February 5, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers were alerted that a blue Volvo, which was reportedly stolen, was seen traveling west along Marathon Road onto Independence Highway.

Officers responded, and once in the area of Baillou Hill Road, the driver came to a stop.

It is reported that as the officers exited their vehicle, the driver accelerated her vehicle in the direction of the officers, which resulted in the driver being shot by police, authorities said.

The driver continued, in an attempt to evade police, however, officers were able to intercept the vehicle in the area of Baillou Hill and Soldier Roads, where she was taken into custody, according to police reports.

The suspect is presently in hospital seeking medical assistance.

Investigations continue into this matter