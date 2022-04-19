Woman shot and killed by another woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman who was shot by another woman on Pinewood Drive shortly after 3pm on Sunday died in hospital, police said.

According to reports, two women were standing outside of a building when another woman approached them with a firearm and discharged the weapon at them.

One of the women was shot multiple times and was transported to hospital by private vehicle where she later died.

A woman was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have not identified a motive for the matter.

Police Press Liaison Superintendent Audley Peters urged members of the public to report individuals who may be in possession of firearms so police can take the necessary action.

“We are aware of persons who have been making those reports and we have been acting on those reports,” Peters said.

“For the first quarter we would have taken more than 120 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition off the street of New Providence.”

He added that the police’s Cease Fire Operation continues to reap positive results as officers saturate hot spot areas to disrupt criminal activity.

He said police are targeting individuals, targeting groups and will put the culprits before the court for matters in relation to gang related crimes.

“We are encouraged by the support we are getting from the members of the public and we ask you to continue to support us by furnishing us with information so that we can act in a timely fashion to continue keep our communities safe and we can have a tranquil life in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”