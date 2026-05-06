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Woman sexually assaulted after meeting child’s father on East Bay Street

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A woman was sexually assaulted in a stairwell of an abandoned East Bay Street building on Tuesday after meeting her child’s father, police say.

According to initial reports, shortly after noon, the victim contacted police to report that her child’s father had reached out earlier that day requesting to see their daughter. They arranged to meet on East Bay Street, across from a local business. The victim arrived at approximately 2:00 p.m. with her toddler. During their encounter, he inquired about rekindling their relationship, but she declined.

They conversed for some time, and around 4:00 p.m., she decided to leave. It was then that he allegedly pushed her into a stairwell of an abandoned two-story commercial building and sexually assaulted her against her will, while their child was nearby in a stroller.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim sought safety at a nearby church until police arrived. She sustained minor injuries and will undergo medical evaluation. The investigation remains ongoing.

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