Woman robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint by two men on Sunday night.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 10:30 p.m., the victim while dropping off a family member at a residence on Commonwealth Boulevard, Elizabeth Estates, was accosted by three male occupants in a silver Japanese vehicle.

It is reported that two males exited, produced firearms, and robbed her of her silver Nissan March vehicle. The culprits fled north along Commonwealth Boulevard, followed by their vehicle.

Police are searching for the three male occupants of a silver Japanese model vehicle reportedly L/P # DA0876. If this vehicle is seen, members of the public are asked to contact police at 919, 911, CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.