NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A woman was held at gunpoint and robbed of her vehicle late Wednesday night on Church Hill Drive, New Providence police confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. as the victim was walking to her champagne-colored Chevy Impala. Two masked men approached her, one reportedly armed with a handgun, and demanded the vehicle. The woman complied, and the suspects fled south in the car. Police are investigating.