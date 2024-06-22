Woman reportedly robbed at gunpoint outside of her Firetrail Rd. residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities have launched an investigation into an armed robbery which reportedly took place during the early morning hours of Friday June 21, 2024, outside a residence on Firetrail Road.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 12:00 a.m. the victim exited her vehicle and was

confronted by a lone gunman who robbed her of a Burgundy Nissan Note L/P# AL6357.

The culprit left the scene traveling south on Firetrail Road, police said.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

If you have any details, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).