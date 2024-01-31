Woman recently questioned by police becomes 20th murder victim for 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say a woman, who was in police custody over the weekend for questioning in connection with another murder, was shot dead Wednesday night, in a triple shooting incident which occurred on Ragged Island Street and Cordeaux Avenue.

Initial police reports indicate that shortly after 7pm on January 31, 2024, officers received reports of a triple shooting incident on Ragged Island Street; two females and one male were reportedly shot.

The deceased appears to be in her mid 30’s, police said.

Officers on the scene of the crime said the other two victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, their condition is unknown at this time.

This triple shooting incident pushes the country’s murder count to 20 for 2024.