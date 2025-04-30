Woman injured following industrial accident in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

FOLLOWING: Police on the island of Bimini are investigating an industrial accident that occurred on Tuesday April 29, 2025, at a business establishment that has resulted in a 24-year-old female employee

sustaining severe injuries to her head.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 3:00 p.m., a female employee was working inside the laundry department when her hair was caught inside a pressing machine. As a result, she sustained severe injuries to her head before being assisted by a coworker. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene and escorted the victim to the local clinic, where she received initial healthcare.

Shortly thereafter, she was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. Her condition was last listed as stable.

Police investigation continues.