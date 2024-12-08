Watch ILTV Live
Woman in Dundas Town arrested after marijuana discovered

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Abaco seized a number of suspected drugs during a search at a residence in Dundas Town on Saturday, 7th December 2024, resulting in an arrest.

According to initial reports, officers executed a search warrant around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Crockett Drive, where they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

The sole occupant, a 33- year-old female, was taken into custody. Investigation continues.

The estimated weight of the suspected drugs is 1 lbs. 1 oz., with an estimated street value of $1,060.00.

