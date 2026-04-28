Woman in custody after nearly $37,000 allegedly stolen from Marsh Harbour business

NASSSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco have taken a 31-year-old woman into custody following allegations that she stole tens of thousands of dollars from a business on Don McKay Boulevard, Marsh Harbour, where she was previously employed.

The investigation began shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, when a complainant reported that a former employee had allegedly stolen $36,867.80 during her period of employment.

According to police, the suspect reportedly admitted to taking the funds and agreed to repay the amount. However, she is said to have defaulted on that agreement, prompting the complainant to seek police assistance.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence; however, no items of evidential value were recovered.

The woman was subsequently taken into custody as investigations continue.