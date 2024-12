NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suicide attempt that occurred on Sunday December 15, 2024, involving an adult female.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 7:00 p.m. a 25-year-old female allegedly ingested a chemical liquid while at a home on Winds Lane.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital for further medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.